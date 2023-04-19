Harlingen Police Cracking Down on Human Trafficking

HARLINGEN – A two-day operation involved over 30 officers. It was the second bust the Harlingen Police Department has done in July.

The last operation resulted in 16 arrests.

Officials said they are using the Texas Border Star Grant to help crack down on human trafficking in the city.

The Texas Border Star Grant assists law enforcement agencies in battling issues such as organized crime and human trafficking.

Harlingen Police Sgt. Jesus Sanchez told CHANNEL 5 NEWS where some of these hot spots are located, “We’ll concentrate on local parks (and) hotels. Those are pretty much areas of operations where traffickers will house these subjects.”

Sanchez said they will continue to do these operations.

He added that tips from the public are a big help when organizing these stings.

If anyone has a tip regarding to human trafficking in Harlingen, they are urged to contact their crime stoppers hotline at (956) 425-8477.