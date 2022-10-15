x

Harlingen police identify person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case

More than six years after the disappearance of Nahomi Rodriguez, Harlingen police say they have identified a person of interest in the case. 

A spokesperson for the Harlingen Police Department said Thursday that police have identified a person of interest in the case, but are not releasing his identity publicly at this time. 

RELATED: Six years since disappearance of a San Benito teen, family still looking for answers  

Harlingen police say they have been working with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office and the Texas Rangers in the investigation. 

Rodriguez disappeared July 17, 2016, after her night shift at the McDonalds on Sunshine Strip in Harlingen.

Her remains were found nine months later in Rio Hondo. Investigators were not able to determine how she died. 

