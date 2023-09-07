Harlingen Police Investigate 2 Hit-and-Runs in Same Location

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are trying to find any correlation between two hit and runs on the same busy roadway.

Police responded to an auto pedestrian crash Thursday night at the 1000 block of West Tyler. Two pedestrians were sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities said another fatal hit-and-run also happened in Tyler Avenue two days earlier. Joaquin Cordero was charged Thursday for the death of 52-year-old Jeffrey Wall and for not rendering aid.

Officials said the incidents are making them take a closer look into Tyler Avenue. Harlingen police officer Larry Moore thinks it’s unusual they occurred so close together.

“Our highway enforcement unit is conducting their investigation into both of these,” he said. “They’re not only going to be looking at the drivers and the pedestrians, they’re also going to be looking at roadway conditions, the lighting and they’ll be looking at the whole thing.”

Moore said Tyler Avenue and the adjacent road, Harrison Avenue, are two of the busiest streets in the city. He said not only do they have a heavy flow of vehicle traffic, but also pedestrian.

The Harlingen police officer said it was likely the pedestrians were in the road when they were hit in both accidents.

Moore said distracted driving is becoming a serious issue. Harlingen has a city ordinance against driving while using cellphones. He said people could face a fine if they’re caught violating the ordinance.

Police said if a person finds themselves in the dark late at night, there’s ways to keep themselves visible to nearby traffic.

Moore said you can use a flashing beacon light, wear bright colors or a reflective vest. He also advised pedestrians to always cross at crosswalks. He added cyclists should go with the flow of traffic and not against it.

Harlingen police said they are still looking for the driver involved in the accident that sent two people to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run can contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.