Harlingen police investigate after man shot in abdomen
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound, according to Harlingen police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.
The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Los Amigos Drive on Saturday at around 10:13 p.m.
Moore said the victim was shot in the "lower extremities" and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
