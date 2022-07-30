x

Harlingen police investigating deadly crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Harlingen. 

The northbound frontage road near New Hampshire and F. St. was temporarily closed Thursday morning as police processed the scene. 

The frontage road has since been reopened, Harlingen police said at about 12:00 p.m. 

Details about the crash weren't immediately available. 

Thursday, July 28 2022
