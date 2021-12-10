Harlingen police officers take students Christmas shopping

The Christmas holiday came early for some students from the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

Wednesday morning, more than 50 fifth graders met with the Harlingen Police Department officers for a three-hour shopping spree during their annual Shop with a Cop holiday event.

"This is just an opportunity for kids that don't often have this kind of experience," Harlingen CISD Superintendent Dr. Alicia Noyola said. "To be able to have some money in their hand and just go shop and buy the things that they like."

Noyola says the annual event is also a chance to bring law enforcement and kids together to create a strong relationship.