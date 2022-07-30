Harlingen Police Searching for Hit-and-Run Driver

UPDATE (10/11): Harlingen Water Works System crews replaced the fire hydrant that was knocked out of service during the accident Tuesday morning.

Water systems is allowing the concrete base to settle before bringing the hydrant online.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS was told it will be operational by Thursday.

Police are still looking for the driver who fled the scene.

---------------------

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): The water has been turned on in the Harlingen neighborhood. Maintenance crews are still working on installing the fire hydrant.

---------------------

HARLINGEN – Harlingen police are on the lookout for a driver involved in a crash.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Tuesday near North Ridge Apartment on the 800 block of N 26th Street.

Witnesses told officials after the impact, the male driver got out of his vehicle and took off on foot through the neighborhood.

Fire crews arrived shortly after and serviced a damaged hydrant. The main water line in the area is temporarily shut off.

Repairs are expected to be finalized by Tuesday night.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.