Harlingen police searching for missing 60-year-old woman
Harlingen police have found Sindy Sanders safe and sound.
The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders.
The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police.
Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and may be confused. She is approximately 5'9, has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long furry black coat.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact Detective Charles Duhamel at 956-216-5516 or the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.
