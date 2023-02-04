Harlingen police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

Updated:

Harlingen police have found Sindy Sanders safe and sound.

-----------------

The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Sindy Sanders.

The 60-year-old was last seen in front of Valley Baptist Medical Center Emergency Room near Ed Carey Drive on Tuesday at 5:46 a.m, according to Harlingen police.

Harlingen police said Sanders suffers from dementia and may be confused. She is approximately 5'9, has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a long furry black coat.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are urged to contact Detective Charles Duhamel at 956-216-5516 or the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940.