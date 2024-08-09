Harlingen police searching for thief who broke into windshield repairman's vehicle

A Harlingen repairman says he places his tools inside his van every night, parks it in front of his home and then locks it up. However, someone broke into the vehicle and thankfully his surveillance cameras were rolling.

After he returned from work after his first day back in business from the pandemic on Monday and locked up, David Henderson says a man drove up to his home on Madison Avenue in what appeared to be a suburban.

The man broke into Henderson’s van took most of his tools. He said he’s already checked pawn shops in the area, but no luck.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.

