Harlingen police: Teen victim in shooting not cooperating with police

A 15-year-old male teen continues to recover from a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

The juvenile was hospitalized Tuesday after police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen had been shot

Police said on Thursday the teen is still recovering and will be OK, adding that the teen is not cooperating with police in the investigation.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact Harlingen Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.