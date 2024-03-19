Harlingen Public Library Accepting Food Donations in Lieu of Late Fees
HARLINGEN – Starting Thursday, an overdue library fine can be traded for a food donation in Harlingen.
The Harlingen Public Library will forgive late fees in exchange for canned or dry food through Nov. 18.
The donations will be given to Loaves and Fishes, a non-profit organization.
The library’s phones are down. If you have any questions, email at circulation@harlingenlibrary.com.
Watch the video above for more information.
