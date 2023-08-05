Harlingen social security employee accused of creating fake profiles to steal government money

A 38-year-old Harlingen man is in federal custody after creating fake profiles to steal “at least” $75,000 in social security payments, according to an indictment.

Lee Marvin Nichols, 38, was arrested Wednesday on charges of theft of government property and aggravated identity theft.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Nichols was a claims specialist at the Social Security Administration in Harlingen who allegedly created profiles for two children that did not exist.

“The indictment alleges Nichols linked the profiles of the fictitious children to a recently deceased man and a disabled woman living in Mexico in an attempt to create survivor benefits application,” the news release stated.

According to the indictment, Nichols received “at least” $75,000 in payments since September 2020 on behalf of the fictitious children.

Nichols also collected IRS-issued economic stimulus payments of $1,400 to each fictitious child, the indictment stated.

Nichols used debit cards issued to the children to withdraw funds, according to the charges.

“Defendant took various measures to attempt to conceal his identity while withdrawing funds…including using hats drawn low over his face, sunglasses, balaclavas, and other clothing to conceal his appearance,” the indictment stated.

If convicted of the more serious charge of theft of government property, Nichols faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Nichols is expected to appear in court on Friday.