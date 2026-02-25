x

Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances

By: KJ Doyle

RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Monday, February 23rd

Brownsville Hanna 61, Edinburg 41

Harlingen South 65, Sharyland Pioneer 38

IDEA Riverview 65, IDEA Edinburg 55

Zapata 58, Port Isabel 49

Brownsville Jubilee 83, King 73

Comstock 83, San Isidro 25

