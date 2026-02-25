Harlingen South & Brownsville Hanna advance to area round behind dominant performances
RGV BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Monday, February 23rd
Brownsville Hanna 61, Edinburg 41
Harlingen South 65, Sharyland Pioneer 38
IDEA Riverview 65, IDEA Edinburg 55
Zapata 58, Port Isabel 49
Brownsville Jubilee 83, King 73
Comstock 83, San Isidro 25
