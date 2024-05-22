x

Harlingen South's Perez signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball

Related Story

HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at Harlingen South for Emily Ruiz who signed her national letter of intent to join Huston-Tillotson Softball.

Click on the video above for more on her special day. 

News
Harlingen South's Ruiz signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball
Harlingen South's Ruiz signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball
HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at Harlingen South for Emily Ruiz who signed her national letter of intent... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2024 May 21, 2024 Tuesday, May 21, 2024 10:32:00 PM CDT May 21, 2024
Radar
7 Days