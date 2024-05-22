Harlingen South's Perez signs for Huston-Tillotson Softball
Related Story
HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at Harlingen South for Emily Ruiz who signed her national letter of intent to join Huston-Tillotson Softball.
Click on the video above for more on her special day.
News
HARLINGEN, Texas -- A special day over at Harlingen South for Emily Ruiz who signed her national letter of intent... More >>
News Video
-
Cameron County sheriff candidates in Democratic Primary discuss top priorities
-
Donation drive continues for former Harlingen CISD student who drowned at SPI
-
No injuries reported in McAllen house fire
-
OSHA issues heat-related safety warning for employers
-
Valley airport expecting surge in traffic for Memorial Day weekend