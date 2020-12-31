Harlingen starting a memorial for lives lost due to COVID-19
After Jennifer Gonzales lost her father to COVID-19, she pitched the idea to the City of Harlingen to have a memorial for those who have lost their lives due to the virus.
"They loved the idea, they though it was a great idea," Gonzales said.
A couple weeks ago, the city approved the idea and are still figuring out what the memorial could be.
"Either a city building, or a wall as a mural, a park where they can place a bench or garden," Harlingen Environmental Director Josue Ramirez said. "The plan is to move forward on selecting a site, finalizing how it's going to be implemented."
As of now, there is no set date on when the memorial will be finished.
