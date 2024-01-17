Harlingen to Edinburg connector set to open this weekend

Drivers in the Rio Grande Valley will see another change to the Pharr interchange this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced they are opening the newly constructed Harlingen to Edinburg flyover bridge.

The connector is set to open on Saturday, Dec. 30.

The original connector was demolished earlier this year to reconstruct it with two travel lanes and a shoulder lane, according to a TxDOT news release.

The connector merges westbound I-2 traffic with northbound I-69C traffic.

According to TxDOT, the FM 495 underpass at the I-69C that closed for the reconstruction of the connector will reopen in a few weeks.