Harlingen VA hosts food distribution for veterans Thursday

The Harlingen VA hosted its last food drive of the year this Thursday morning.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is focused on the needs of veterans and providing programs as well as promoting healthy eating habits.

Food drives are one of the most important services the organization puts on for veterans and is made possible with collaborations from the Food Bank RGV.

"We haven't seen an increase in any particular type of service but we do realize that these are difficult times and we want to do everything we can to make things more bearable for our veterans," Hugo Martinez, a customer service manager for VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend said.

Martinez said the next major pantry distribution is scheduled for January in McAllen.

