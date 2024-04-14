Harlingen VA office to distribute free food to veterans
Related Story
The Harlingen Veterans Affair is giving out free food to veterans on Thursday.
They will distribute the food from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Harlingen VA Clinic, located at 2601 Veterans Drive.
There will be free food until supplies last, and a veteran's ID card must be presented.
For more information, call the office at 956-291-9000.
News
The Harlingen Veterans Affair is giving out free food to veterans on Thursday. They will distribute the food from... More >>
News Video
-
Sunday, April 14, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
Matt's Building Materials in Pharr officially reopens
-
Heart of the Valley: Channel 5 News reporter gets free glucose screening
-
UTRGV hosts Selena Night during baseball game
-
Saturday, April 13, 2024: Windy and warm, temps in the 80s
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals