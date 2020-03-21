Harlingen Veteran Dealing with Illegal Dumping Issues on Property
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen property owner says he’s a victim of illegal dumping.
The city says this problem is difficult to resolve since it is taking place on private property.
Noe Garza tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS someone is using the back corner of his yard to throw garbage unto his property.
“I found empty beer cans, bags with leftover food and regular kitchen trash,” he explains.
KRGV’s Sierra Pizarro reached out to the city of Harlingen to see what can be done to resolve this situation.
A spokesperson says they’re not sure who’s causing the mess. The city has asked Garza to file a police report and invest in cameras.
