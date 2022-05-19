Harlingen veteran in need of home repairs
Related Story
A Harlingen veteran is hoping to get some help fixing up the home he grew up in.
Channel 5’s Stefany Rosales has more on an organization that's trying to help out.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
A Harlingen veteran is hoping to get some help fixing up the home he grew up in. Channel 5’s... More >>
News Video
-
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers will process asylum claims
-
IDEA senior celebrates acceptance into Harvard University
-
Project for U.S. 83 relief route expected to be completed next spring
-
Los Fresnos man arrested in deadly 2014 Weslaco shooting
-
Rio Grande City – Grulla ISD building new middle school