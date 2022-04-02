Harlingen Woman Unaware of Bee Problem Affecting Neighbors

HARLINGEN – A Harlingen woman received a citation for her bee problem.

She claims she didn’t know this was even an issue.

Debra Cruz was given five days to remove the problem after her neighbor was attacked by the bees.

She says she wants to justify why she didn’t know about the issue by explaining her eye sensitivity.

"Ten years ago I was in a very bad car accident. I got hit by an 18-wheeler, which left me with head trauma... And I get emotional talking about it,” she explains

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas explains she hired someone to take care of the issue within 24 hours.

