HCSO: Search underway for shooting suspect in Alton

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.

A Mission man is in custody after being accused of shooting another man in Alton Sunday morning.

Bobby Lorton Casados, 42, was arrested Sunday and is being held at the Hidalgo County Detention Center on a criminal attempted murder charge.

At about 10 a.m. Sunday, deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting east of Inspiration Road on 4 mile Line in Alton.

Authorities found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Detectives say the two men didn't know each other.

"It was just a discussion they had on the side of the road and the individual went back to his vehicle, retrieved the weapon and shot the individual," Chief Deputy Mario Lopez said.

Jail records don't list an attorney for Casados, who couldn't be reached for comment.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114.