HCSO, Weslaco police investigate two separate threats made against Weslaco ISD

The Weslaco Police Department are investigating two separate threats made on social media against two middle schools in the Weslaco Independent School District.

The separate threats were made against Central Middle School and B. Garza Middle School.

"The Weslaco Police Department has become aware of multiple social media posts circulating on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram," Weslaco police said in a Facebook post. "We want to assure the Weslaco community that we are not only aware of these concerns, but are also actively investigating the incidents."

Administrators with the district and the Central Middle School campus identified the individual after the threat was made, the district said in a social media post.

"Weslaco ISD and Central Middle School administrations are aware of a threat on social media. Weslaco ISD has identified the individual and the matter has been turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Weslaco ISD takes all types of threats and comments about safety and security seriously and will handle this incident in accordance with all laws," the district said in a Facebook post.

The juvenile was detained Sunday night and was transported to the Hidalgo County juvenile detention center.

Details on the identity of the individual were not provided by the district.

Weslaco police said they are actively investigating the threats made against B. Garza Middle School. There has been no word if anyone has been identified or detained.

"Safety and security are our utmost priorities. We take any threats against our educational institutions very seriously, and we are committed to ensuring the well-being of all students and staff. Chief Rivera has increased foot patrol at Weslaco ISD campuses, and we can assure you that we are continuing to monitor social media pages," Weslaco police said in a press release.

No further details were released in regard to the threats made against B. Garza Middle School.

Check back for further updates.