‘He was a great mentor’: Former Cameron County Sheriff laid to rest

Hundreds of law enforcement officers honored former Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio on Thursday.

Lucio died early Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.

“He leaves a great legacy behind him,” Willacy County Sheriff Joe Salazar said. “A legacy of service and devotion to [the] community.”

"He was a great mentor," said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. "I know that when we always went to conferences, he was very, very well-respected." 

Lucio was laid to rest in his hometown of San Benito. Valley sheriffs were among those chosen to carry the sheriff to his final resting place.

1 day ago Thursday, January 20 2022 Jan 20, 2022 Thursday, January 20, 2022 9:35:00 PM CST January 20, 2022
