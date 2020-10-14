Headed to the pumpkin patch? Health experts have a few tips
Pumpkin patches are a Halloween tradition.
Running a pumpkin patch during a pandemic, though, required a few changes.
Masks and social distancing are now required. Visitors are also reminded to use hand sanitizer or wash their hands after handling pumpkins.
