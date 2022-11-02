Health Care Worker Charged in Connection to Teen’s Death

BROWNSVILLE - A Brownsville health care worker is behind bars for the death of his patient.

Thirty-three-year-old Marcial Troncoso was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He is accused of causing the death of a 15-year-old who suffered from intellectual development disability (IDD).

Brownsville authorities responded to a home on the 1400 block of Janet Street on Saturday. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was a client of Serenity HCS since March 30, and was under Troncoso’s care when he died.

According to police, Troncoso had restrained the teen to calm him down because he was allegedly hitting himself. The worker also admitted he got on top of the teen to use his body weight to restrain him.

An autopsy has been ordered.