Health expert offers hydration tips for summer athletes

The start of summer is more than a week away, but with high temperatures recorded across the Rio Grande Valley, it already feels like the new season is here.

As off-season athletic practice for Valley students gets underway, medical experts say it’s crucial to stay hydrated outdoors.

“In the summer, when you sweat, you are not only losing water, you are also losing salt,” Dr. Jeffery Skubic, trauma medical director at DHR Health, said. “It’s important not to only rehydrate with pure water. You’ll actually deplete your body sodium level, so replete with Gatorade or other electrolyte-rich drinks.”

Skubic said other ways to prevent heat-related injuries include monitoring your body temperature, finding a place to cool down during hot days, and wearing light-colored clothing when outdoors.