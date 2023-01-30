Health expert shares what to know about monkeypox

Officials throughout the Valley continue testing for more cases of monkeypox after one confirmed case of the virus was discovered in the area.

With the possibility of more monkeypox cases being discovered, a doctor at South Texas Health Systems says it’s important for everyone to know the symptoms.

"[It’s] a lot of upper respiratory type symptoms, and what I mean by that is you have swollen lymph nodes, you have a runny nose - not just those more better known skin lesions,” Dr. Sujan Gogu said.

The family medicine doctor said some people may be asymptomatic.

The testing process involves swabbing open lesions of those who show possible infection.

Gogu said the risk of picking monkeypox off a surface or even through the air is low. The highest risk is prolonged skin contact with an infected person.

"Right now, it's really spreading among people who have multiple partners, and it's spreading in the gay community,” Gogu said. “So those are the people that are at a higher risk. And so if you're going to a restaurant or if you're going to a busy concert or something like that, and you're brushing shoulders with someone, your risk level is not as high as it is if you're in one of these other populations that has a lot of skin to skin contact."

Those considered high risk are recommended to get vaccinated as vaccines are already available locally.