Health experts caution parents about school sports

Many students in the Rio Grande Valley aren't just returning to classrooms — they're returning to after-school sports.

Local health experts, though, warn that sports practices may spread COVID-19.

Dr. Ivan Melendez, the Hidalgo County health authority, and Dr. James W. Castillo II, the Cameron County health authority, said that students may become exposed to COVID-19 at sports practices and bring the virus home.

