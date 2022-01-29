Health experts discuss possibility of 4th dose of COVID vaccine

Valley health experts have reviewed recent studies performed in Israel where a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to a particular group of people.

Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo said that while a fourth dose may not benefit a typical healthy person, for some, it could be beneficial.

"But that doesn't mean that there won't be certain people out there, say with chronic immune suppression or other major medical problems, who might benefit from it,” Dr. Castillo said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated their recommendations to say that people with weak immune systems could get a fourth dose of the vaccine. Dr. Castillo said at the very least, it would provide additional protection against the virus.

“If you want to be protected as much as possible from dying or being put on the ventilator or being put in the hospital, then this vaccine works great, but it's still not one hundred percent,” Dr. Castillo said. “So, would you want zero percent protection or ninety percent protection?"

Part of the reason why health experts are urging the public to get vaccinated is to slow the rapid mutation of the virus itself.

"These variants, they grow inside of people who get infected, and then they spread from there," said Dr. Michael Dobbs, Chief medical officer at UTRGV Health.

