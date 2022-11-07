Health experts say there's no evidence mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19
Related Story
Hurricane Hanna may have dissipated, but parts of the Rio Grande Valley remain flooded.
As a result, some parts of the Valley are now plagued with mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes transmit many diseases, including the Zika virus and dengue fever.
There is no evidence, however, that mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19, said Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Hurricane Hanna may have dissipated, but parts of the Rio Grande Valley remain flooded. As a result, some parts... More >>
News Video
-
HEB celebrates 32nd annual Feast of Sharing event
-
Former President Bill Clinton visiting Edinburg on Monday
-
Local candidates make final push to motivate Valley voters at Take Back...
-
Activist calling Nicaraguan govt. to pay for migrant death costs
-
Man in custody at hospital after stabbing common-law spouse 'multiple times', police...