Health experts say there's no evidence mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19

Hurricane Hanna may have dissipated, but parts of the Rio Grande Valley remain flooded.

As a result, some parts of the Valley are now plagued with mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes transmit many diseases, including the Zika virus and dengue fever.

There is no evidence, however, that mosquitoes can transmit COVID-19, said Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo.

Watch the video for the full story.

2 years ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 12:26:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020
