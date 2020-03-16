Health Official: Case of Mumps Located at Weslaco East High

WESLACO – Health officials in Hidalgo County are confirming the Weslaco school where a case of the mumps was located.

Eddie Olivarez, the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services chief administrative advisor, confirmed the case was from Weslaco East High School.

Olivarez says because of HIPPA laws, he could not say if it was a student or staff member.

We're told the person had limited contact with students and staff.

Olivarez says they will be in contact with everyone who is close to the person.

Health experts are searching for more people with symptoms of the virus.

Weslaco Independent School District released a statement on the matter.