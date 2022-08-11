Health Officials Across Rio Grande Valley Larvaciding to Prevent Mosquitoes

Health officials across the Rio Grande Valley are taking no chances when it comes to mosquitoes after recent flooding.

Saturday, crews in Weslaco, Brownsville and Mission were doing larvacide treatments to prevent mosquitoes from maturing into adults.

Officials say they will be targeting adult mosquitoes in the coming days.

The City of Brownsville Public Health Department urges the public to remove any standing water in and around yards, if possible.

This can be done by tipping and pouring out tires and buckets and clearing out rain gutters.