Health officials are expecting possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend

Health and County officials are bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend. 

Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said his main concern is the spread of COVID-19 through family gatherings.

“The pattern has been that after every major holiday when people get together there’s been a spike in cases a week or two or three later,” Castillo said.

1 day ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 9:37:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020
