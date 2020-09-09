Health officials are expecting possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend
Related Story
Health and County officials are bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend.
Cameron County Health Official Dr. James Castillo said his main concern is the spread of COVID-19 through family gatherings.
“The pattern has been that after every major holiday when people get together there’s been a spike in cases a week or two or three later,” Castillo said.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Health and County officials are bracing for a possible spike in COVID-19 cases after Labor Day weekend. Cameron County... More >>
News Video
-
McAllen police officer opens fire after suspect hits another officer with vehicle
-
McAllen police officer opens fire after suspect hits another officer with vehicle
-
AG Paxton warns Texans to avoid "missing package" text message scam
-
Medical officials bid farewell to military nurses
-
Health official advises parents to get their child vaccinated amid pandemic