Health officials await next coronavirus vaccine shipment as hospitalizations rise

Nearly 400,000 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported around the country.

In the Valley, hospitalizations have increased by 12% over the past few weeks. As positive infections continue to rise, health officials in the Valley anxiously wait for the 25,575 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines that are expected to arrive in the coming days.

The bulk of the doses are destined for vaccine hubs like DHR Health, UT Health RGV and county health departments. 96% of the shipment will go to those hubs hosting mass vaccination clinics.

The remaining 800 doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be distributed among providers in Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties.

