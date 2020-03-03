Health officials: No cases of coronavirus in the Valley

EDINBURG – Health officials in Hidalgo County are reassuring the public that there is no threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Rio Grande Valley.

On Monday, the Hidalgo County Health Department addressed false claims circulating on social media of virus cases in the Valley.

The agency said on Twitter, “NO CASES OF #CoV19 in RGV or Texas (except travel in SA)” adding it will announce if or when the first case occurs.

The people impacted by the virus in San Antonio are among the quarantined passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The passengers are currently under quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

Health officials say only the Centers of Disease Control can confirm COVID-19 cases, not local laboratories.

The Hidalgo County Health Department set up a webpage for updates regarding developments of COVID-19. People can also call the department's hotline at 956-383-6221.

Cameron County health officials also confirmed no cases of the virus.

In Brownsville, Valley Regional Medical Center released a statement saying it does "not have any patients that have tested positive for COVID-19." The hospital is reassuring people they have comprehensive safety measures in place for their patients and staff.