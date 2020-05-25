Health officials see spike in younger coronavirus patients in Hidalgo County

As coronavirus case continue to trend up slightly, a new group in the population has taken the lead in Hidalgo County.

Breaking down the numbers by age, there’s a reported spike in people ages 20 to 29, often mild risk and more likely to be asymptomatic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those in the age categories more at risk to see complications that would lead to hospitalization have so far been low in the Rio Grande Valley and statewide.

However, Hidalgo County Public Affair Director Carlos Sanchez says the Valley’s lifestyle may be the cause to those younger age increases.

Some of those younger individuals infected in the county have only been tested as a result of contact tracing. They’re posing a threat of transmission to those around them.

