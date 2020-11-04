Health officials start drafting plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials in Hidalgo County are preparing a four-part plan to vaccinate the public against COVID-19.

"I feel confident that by the turn of the year — in January, February — we should start seeing this vaccine made available," said Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivarez.

Determining who will receive the vaccine first will fall to a committee created by the Governor's Office.

"It may be first responders, it may be medical professionals, it may be the elderly," Olivarez said. "That has not been decided yet. That select committee will decide that."

As more of the vaccine becomes available, more people will be vaccinated.

"The second phase would look at targeting the elderly and nursing homes, medical professionals, hospital settings. The third phase would deal with general public and the people in the community overall," Olivarez said. "And then of course the fourth phase it would just be open to anyone who would like to get the COVID vaccine."

