Health officials urge people continue following safety guidelines as COVID-19 vaccines arrive in the Valley

As COVID-19 vaccines make their way to healthcare workers across the Valley, the city of Brownsville is preparing for when residents are able to receive vaccinations.

Brownsville has tested over 16,000 people for COVID-19 using the city's drive-thru testing sites. The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing program is ongoing and considered a success by the city.

"As you know, we've spent from March through this month PCR testing," Brownsville Public Health Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said. "We're definitely trying to pivot now into the vaccine drive-thru formats."

Watch the video for the full story.