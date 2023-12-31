Healthcare Premiums Set to Increase Next Year

MCALLEN – Millions of Americans are shopping for their next healthcare plan in the marketplace since open enrollment is underway.

A local Rio Grande Valley health insurance broker said many people will see higher premiums in 2018.

Tomas Sanchez, an insurance broker at the Affordable Health Insurance Agency in McAllen, explained decisions made in Washington caused that increase to jump between 25 and 45 percent for many Americans.

He said one of those decisions was cutting funding for advertisements and enrollment outreach for the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Sanchez also explained that since President Donald Trump has taken office, there’s been uncertainty on whether or not the mandate that calls for every American to have health insurance or receive a penalty would be enforced.

He said arguably the decision by Trump that affected the premiums the most was the removal of key cost-sharing payments.

“When insurance companies are compensated for offering discounts to the lower income customers, so this is a benefit that they were getting, but it was eliminated by the president,” Sanchez said.

He continued to explain the rate increases will affect middle-class Americans the most. He added lower-income Americans will be protected from the high premiums due to higher subsidies they receive.

Sanchez mentioned an important part of finding the best possible premium rates is to ensure that all of your information on the marketplace website, including household income and family size, are current. He also encouraged insurance shoppers should look around for the best rates.