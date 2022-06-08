x

Hearing Dates Set for Cuban Nationals Accused of Skimming

MCALLEN – The hearing dates are set for a couple from Cuba who was allegedly connected to a credit card skimming scheme.

The couple was arrested in May and is accused of stealing more than $74,000 through credit card skimmers.

The man will face a judge Thursday – his wife’s hearing is set for August.

