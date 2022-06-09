Hearing to Improve Infrastructure, International Trade Underway

WESLACO – State leaders are hearing testimony to improve infrastructure on trade routes at Texas ports of entry.

On Tuesday, Rep. Armando Martinez joined Rep. Geanie Morrison and Rep. Rafael Anchia in Weslaco.

Among those who they’ll hear from is a spokesperson from produce company SunFed and representatives from the Texas Association of Manufacturers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Martinez says he’s asking the state for funding to improve southbound and northbound entry into the U.S.

He says a major problem in the trade between Mexico and the U.S. is border wait times at ports of entry.

He believes these changes will impact the Rio Grande Valley’s economy.

Watch the video above for more information.

Link: Joint Interim Hearing Live Stream