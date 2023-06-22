Heat benefiting grain harvest, impacting other local produce farmers

If you work out in the heat it can be unbearable, but for some it's actually working out as a positive.

While it may be hot, some farmers are taking advantage of the weather with grain harvesting season is off to a great start.

Local farmer Lupe Argullin harvests both grain sorghum and corn. While some farmers are hoping for a break in the heat to alleviate tough working conditions, grain farmers say the weather is just right for harvesting.

"I think we're just in perfect timing trying to get this grain out," Argullin said.

Argullin spent the day harvesting. He says the rain from the string of recent severe weather events helped the grain. The harvest this year, quite different from last year.

"It had an impact because it was different, it was a drought at the beginning, and then it turned wet at the end," Argullin said. "So farmers had a hard time harvesting their crops due to their excessive moisture last year and right now it's the opposite because it was dry wet and dry again."

Deep South Transit owner Oliver Herrera helps haul different products like grain sorghum. While he says it's a good year for grain, the excessive heat is having a negative impact on produce like watermelon.

"We actually didn't haul any watermelon, it wasn't really worth it. I mean, the rates weren't there, product wasn't good," Herrera said.

For now, Argullin is reaping the benefits, but if the excessive heat continues for too long with no rain, his situation could change.

"We're not out of the woods, we're just starting our harvest season, so we still got a ways to go," Argullin said.

The harvest season lasts two months. Right now, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire Valley is not experiencing any form of drought. Farmers hope it will stay that way.