HECHOS NOON Weathercast June 2 2021

Home
News
La Grulla flooded after heavy rain
Several neighborhoods in Starr County were under water as of Friday afternoon. Residents of a La Grulla neighborhood were hit hard overnight from the heavy...
Mexico to use US-donated vaccines along border
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials said Friday...
14-year-old boy dies after being electrocuted near Mission
A teenage boy died Friday morning after he...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 4, 2021: Flash Flood Watch for Valley canceled, showers for Friday still possible
The Flash Flood Watch for the Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. A few heavy showers or a storm could still form on Friday. ...
Valley under flash flood watch through Saturday
A flash flood watch is in effect for...
June 3, 2021: Heavy rainfall possible throughout the day
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcons had their rally in the bottom of the sixth ended prematurely. They have mother nature to thank for them...
The Return of Pitching Ace Loa Has Falcons Flying
LOS FRESNOS - The Los Fresnos Falcons went...
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
El condado Hidalgo reporta 3 muertes relacionadas con coronavirus, 102 casos positivos
El condado Hidalgo informó el jueves tres muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus y 102 casos positivos de COVID-19. Un hombre de 50 años de Alamo,...
Advertencia de inundaciones repentinas para el condado Hidalgo hasta la una de la madrugada
Las tormentas se están desplazando hacia el este...
Comunidad LGBTQ experimenta discriminación al acudir a servicios médicos
Ahora que estamos en el mes del orgullo...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
HECHOS NOON Weathercast June 2 2021
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
La Grulla flooded after heavy rain
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: June 4, 2021
Hidalgo County Precinct 4 using TikTok to inform community
LGBTQ community faces healthcare challenges in the Valley
Lawmakers push to keep policy that sends undocumented migrants back across the...
Sports Video
Los Fresnos and Smithson Valley Suspended Until Friday Morning
Victor Loa - Ace of the Los Fresnos Falcons
UTRGV Baseball Ready For WAC Tourney
Los Fresnos Getting Lucky at the Right Time
Los Fresnos Season Ends in Sweet-16