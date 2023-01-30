Help Needed Identifying Burglary Suspect

Home
News
Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border
Gov. Greg Abbott will be in the Valley Monday. He is scheduled to give an update on the state’s efforts to secure the border. ...
Nonprofit organization to host fundraising event
The nonprofit organization Capable Kids Foundation is hosting...
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Sun. Jan. 29, 2023: Warm, breezy, and temperatures in the 80s
Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023: Dusty and breezy, temperatures in the high 70s
Friday, Jan. 27, 2023: Cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 60s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat...
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
Edinburg, Texas. (Jan. 28, 2023) – The Rio...
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
EDINBURG, Texas -- UT Rio Grande Valley baseball...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol - Jan. 27, 2023
Pet of the Week: Gingey
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
En Mercedes se realiza evento de adoptación de burros y caballos para controlar su población
En la ciudad de Mercedes se realizó un evento de adopción de burros y caballos salvajes. Estos animales, puestos a disposición del público, hacen parte...
Sobreviviente de accidente carretero relata su preocupación por el aumento de choques
Esta semana, Noticias RGV ha informado sobre varios...
Salud y Vida: Los beneficios de dar diez mil pasos
Diez mil pasos, unos ocho kilómetros, es un...
Additional Links
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
Pump Patrol
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Para el Futuro
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Help Needed Identifying Burglary Suspect
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Gov. Abbott to visit San Benito border
Nonprofit organization to host fundraising event
Edinburg police: "Lock your cars"
City of Mission holds 91st annual parade of oranges
Brownsville police searching for man accused of theft
Sports Video
UTRGV Basketball earns mixed results in WAC play
RGV Vipers beat Austin Spurs 126-110, earn third straight victory
UTRGV Baseball begins year, unveil new stadium upgrades
High school basketball highlights and scores 1-27-23
South Hawks Stay Soaring