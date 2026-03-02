Henry Cuellar faces two challengers in March primary for congressional District 28

Three Democrats are fighting for the chance to represent District 28, which now runs from Bexar County all the way south to Starr County and includes western parts of Hidalgo County.

The primary is set for next week and each candidate is making their final push to win over voters.

Congressman Henry Cuellar has held the seat for nearly 20 years. He says his time in office and his spot on the House Appropriations Committee have let him bring major funding to South Texas.

"I've been able to bring a lot of money for transportation, for health care, for education, for water infrastructure," Cuellar said.

If he wins, Cuellar says he'll focus on lowering the cost of living, which he says has been driven up by tariffs.

"They’re attacks on goods and that's why we see food prices going up, groceries going up, everyday prices going up," Cuellar said.

Andrew Vantine is challenging Cuellar. He's a businessman from Mission who says his private-sector background gives him an edge when it comes to growing the local economy.

"I know how to get investment from other businesses to come invest in the Valley which I think is the most important if we're going to raise wages and grow our economy," Vantine said.

Vantine says he wants to expand health care access, push for better wages and build a high-speed rail line connecting the Rio Grande Valley to San Antonio and Houston.

"Especially those that need to travel for surgeries and health care. They can go and come back the same day. Right now, they'd have to make that trip and stay in a hotel," Vantine said.

Ricardo Villarreal is the third candidate on the Democratic ticket. He's a Laredo native, physician and Army Reserve veteran who says his health care and public service experience give him a unique view of the district's challenges.

"Not just having been able to see the doctor but actually being able to afford the medications that are being prescribed and the treatments that are being prescribed," Villarreal said.

Villarreal says it all comes down to money. He wants to lower the cost of living and raise wages by creating higher-paying jobs.

"If somebody wants to go out and excel or have more opportunities they have to go to bigger cities like San Antonio, Houston, Dallas or even Austin," Villarreal said.

The winner of next week's primary will face a Republican candidate in November. Election Day is set for Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

