Hidalgo Co. Adding Extra Security for November Elections

EDINBURG – The Hidalgo County elections department is adding extra security for the November elections.

A new method will be used when people enter the building.

“We have keypads to enter buildings and we're changing all those into employee access entrances because it has the access to voting equipment that we need to be careful of,” says Yvonne Ramon, the Hidalgo County elections administrator.

Ramon adds they will be working with some federal agencies to keep the system secure.

