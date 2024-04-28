Hidalgo Co. Authorities Identify Man Killed in Edcouch Shoot

EDCOUCH - Authorities released the identity of the man killed in Edcouch’s Sunday shooting.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Juan Manuel Belmarez.

Authorities responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Sunday near Reyes St. and Southern Ave.

Upon arrival, authorities found a white SUV with multiple bullet holes through its windshield. The scene has since been cleared.

As per Edcouch Police Chief Eloy Cardenas’s request, the Texas Rangers are leading the investigation. A Texas Ranger was still present at the scene of the crime Monday afternoon.

DPS spokesperson Lt. Johnny Hernandez said the homicide investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

