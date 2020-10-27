Hidalgo Co. Bailiff Accused of Falsifying Documents Out on Bond

MCALLEN – A Hidalgo County Courthouse bailiff arraigned in federal court Monday morning is out on a $200,000 bond.

Federal Agent Scott Atwood says Oscar De La Cruz used his job to help in a conspiracy to distribute over five kilograms of cocaine.

The criminal complaint against De La Cruz alleges he used his position at the county courthouse to falsify court documents to make it appear that six kilograms of cocaine had been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The agent also alleges he received this information on De la Cruz from two cooperating sources.

De La Cruz was granted bond on the condition he surrenders his passport and not travel outside the area covered by the Southern District Court of Texas.

Watch the news clip above for further details.