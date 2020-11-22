Hidalgo Co. Fire Marshals Advising Businesses to Revise Inspections

HIDALGO – Local businesses in Hidalgo County are being advised to stay on top of their annual fire inspections.

A Pharr boot-shop owner says her goal is to satisfy her customers and the County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Cynthia Rodriguez says she was recently told to remove boxes from a shelf because they covered exit signs.

Rodriguez’s business carries threads and chemicals, which can cause fires.

“If they’re using chemicals, if they are hazardous materials, things of that nature, we will start doing a risk assessment,” says Investigator Fire Marshal John Franz.

Franz says his office can’t give everyone the same amount of attention, so investigators focus on high risk businesses where people might be more at risk.

He says if there is a fire, owners will be held accountable.

